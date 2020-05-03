The Sears Tower Day Thread (5/3)

On this day in 1973, the Sears Tower (we shall always refer to it by that name) in Chicago was completed and became the tallest building in the world, replacing the World Trade Center in New York City. It held that title until 1998 when the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lampur surpassed it.

Also, a few months back, there was a sub-thread about what the tallest building was when you were born, and at the time, all I could find was that the Sears Tower was completed in 1973, the year I was born, but no date, so I wasn’t sure. Now I know, it was completed before my birthday, and it was the tallest building in the world when I was born.

Anyway, it looks pretty cool (though not as cool as the Empire State Building), and was featured in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. (My apologies that this video has that other name for the Sears Tower in its title even though that name didn’t come along until 2009, 23 years after the movie was released. But I’m not bitter.)

Anyway, stay the hell home, wash your heads and your hands, post cat pictures, and be excellent to each other.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...