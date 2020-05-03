Avocado’s Favourite Sports Movie – CHAMPIONSHIP

Unsurprinsingly, A League of Their Own and Rocky easily handled Caddyshack and Slap Shot by 20+ votes each, and are the two sports movies vying to be #1 in our hearts. Neither of them has even been challenged so far in the tourney, and I think ALoTH has a significant edge, but we’ll see.

I have to say as tourney organiser that while I was a bit befuddled at some of the nominated movies that made the cut, 3 of the final 4 are unassailable, and despite its numerous faults Caddyshack manages to be hilarious on a consistent basis (if any movie had peak Dangerfield/Chase/Murray/Knight and WASN’T hilarious the makers should’ve been put in jail).

But, now, TIME TO FIND OUT WHO WE LOVE THE MOST

