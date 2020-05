“If you believe in me, I’ll believe in you”



Batwoman enlists Luke and Julia for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin’s arsenal. While Alice continues developing her devious plans within Arkham’s walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane who needs her help.

“Deus Lex Machina”

Lex proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl and team against Leviathan

