Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 1

Quemars, a field organizer from California. caught a historic ball at Dodger Stadium;

Ashleigh, a marine resource management specialist from Massachusetts, did a lot of different stuff in a post-college job;

Jesse, a public policy director from New York, gets out the vote. Jesse is a one-game champ with earnings of $13,000.

Quemars rallied from the red after round one into a tie with Jesse by getting DD3 with two $400 clues remaining. But then Quemars gave an incorrect response to a clue and wound up in second going into FJ with $15,000 vs. $15,400 for Jesse and $10,600 for Ashleigh.

DD1, $800 – STATES BY BORDERS – Connecticut, Massachusetts (Jesse doubled up to $3,600.)

DD2, $2,000 – HISTORIC HAPPENINGS – Accommodations were poor at this Crimean conference that shaped postwar Europe: bad beds, lice, & Stalin had no private bathroom (On the first clue of DJ, Quemars won the table limit of $2,000 and improved from the minus column to $1,800.)

DD3, $1,600 – EUROPEAN MUSEUMS – A U.K. museum dedicated to this author has a ball made of chocolate bar foil wrappers (Quemars won $3,200 from his score of $12,200 to tie Jesse for the lead at $15,400.)

FJ – NATIONS OF THE WORLD – On the English-language list of member states at un.org, it’s the only nation with a Spanish-language article in its name

​For the second straight game, only Jesse was correct on FJ, adding $15,000 to win with $30,400 for a two-day total of $43,400.

Wagering strategy: If Quemars had increased his wager on DD3 to over $4,000, he could have locked down first place going into FJ without having to ring in on the last two clues. Of course, as FJ played out this didn’t make a difference in the outcome.

Pop culture problems: No one could identify the mascot at Padres games who made it onto a baseball card, the San Diego Chicken, or the legendary Emmy-winner behind “All in the Family”, Norman Lear.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Rhode Island?

DD2 – What is Yalta?

DD3 – Who was Dahl?

FJ – What is El Salvador?

