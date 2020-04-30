Games

Shoeless Trivia: World Literature

A subject I’m trying to fill in some gaps on. Probably going to be a tough one.

  1. What prolific Japanese polymath who wrote The Temple of the Golden Pavilion died by seppuku in 1970 after a failed coup attempt aimed at restoring power to the emperor?
  2. Volatire’s 18th century novel Candide was a reaction to the philosophy of optimism advanced by what co-inventor of calculus?
  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera was first published in French but was originally written in what, the native language of its author?
  4. The panel below is from what graphic novel named for the ancient capital of the Achaemenid Empire?strivia173_2
  5. The Grass Is Singing, Cry, the Beloved Country, and July’s People are all novels set primarily in what country?
Answers

  1. Yukio Mishima
  2. Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz
  3. Czech
  4. Persepolis
  5. South Africa

