Shoeless Trivia: World Literature

A subject I’m trying to fill in some gaps on. Probably going to be a tough one.
- What prolific Japanese polymath who wrote The Temple of the Golden Pavilion died by seppuku in 1970 after a failed coup attempt aimed at restoring power to the emperor?
- Volatire’s 18th century novel Candide was a reaction to the philosophy of optimism advanced by what co-inventor of calculus?
- The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera was first published in French but was originally written in what, the native language of its author?
- The panel below is from what graphic novel named for the ancient capital of the Achaemenid Empire?
- The Grass Is Singing, Cry, the Beloved Country, and July’s People are all novels set primarily in what country?
Answers
- Yukio Mishima
- Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz
- Czech
- Persepolis
- South Africa
