Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show desperately needs a spinoff?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30TH, 2020:

Blindspot Season Premiere (NBC)

Council Of Dads Series Premiere (NBC)

Dangerous Lies (Netflix)

Drifting Lions (Netflix)

Restaurant Impossible: Quarantine Check-In (Food)

Rich In Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix)

The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix)

The Victims’ Game (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MAY 1ST, 2020:

All Day & A Night (Netflix) – [trailer]

Betty Series Premiere (HBO)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives: Takeout Edition (Food)

Hollywood Series Premiere (Netflix)

Medici (Netflix)

Prop Culture Series Premiere (Disney+)

Remy & Boo Series Premiere (Universal Kids)

The Half Of It (Netflix)

Trying Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Upload Series Premiere (Amazon)

SATURDAY, MAY 2ND, 2020:

The Kitchen Quarantine Edition: Leftover Takeover (Food)

SUNDAY, MAY 3RD, 2020:

Billions Season Premiere (Showtime)

Buddy Vs. Duff Season Two Finale (Food)

Duff Takes The Cake Season Premiere (Food)

Married To Medicine Los Angeles Season Premiere (Bravo)

Rick & Morty (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, MAY 4TH, 2020:

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart Series Premiere (Food)

Camp Getaway Series Premiere (Bravo)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere (Disney+) – [first look]

Gold Digger Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Race To Victory: WWII Europe (Smithsonian)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments (E!)

TUESDAY, MAY 5TH, 2020:

Arde Madrid Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Black-ish Season Finale (ABC)

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles Season Premiere (Bravo)

Mixed-ish Season Finale (ABC)

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

The Queen AT War (PBS)

Tirdy Works Series Premiere (truTV)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6TH, 2020:

Becoming (Netflix)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Mother Of All Shows (Food)

