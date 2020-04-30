Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 6 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, May 1st at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (PaRappa Version) 4 8 Breath of Fire III Do Your Best! Wipeout 2097 Body in Motion 6 7 Goldeneye 007 Antenna Cradle Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest 9 0 The Curse of Monkey Island Passing Out Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Face (MoonDisc Version) 6 2 Escape from Monkey Island A Life of Endless Puzzles Ultima Online Minoc 3 8 Afterlife (LucasArts) Track 6 Silent Hill Esperándote (“Waiting for You”) 5 4 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version) Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety 8 4 Sonic Adventure At Dawn…for Speed Highway Final Fantasy VII On That Day Five Years Ago 5 8 Wipeout 3 Xpander Suikoden II The Chase 5 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version) Wipeout 3 Know Where to Run 10 3 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Spunky Alundra The Village of Inoa 6 2 Space Station Silicon Valley Ice ‘N’ Easy Does It Mischief Makers Volcanic 3 11 Omikron: The Nomad Soul New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version) Deus Ex UNATCO 6 6 Space Station Silicon Valley The Battery Farm Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 11 2 NiGHTS Into Dreams Gate of Your Dream Xenogears Shattering Egg of Dreams 8 4 Extreme-G Devil Speed Unborn

Two ties. I broke for Deus Ex’s “UNATCO” over Space Station Silicon Valley’s “The Battery Farm and Suikoden II’s “The Chase” over Moon: Remix RPG Adventure’s “Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version)” (an aside; the intro has the cadence of an Off The Hook cover of The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late). Once you hear it you can’t unhear it)

