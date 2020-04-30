Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 6 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, May 1st at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Um Jammer Lammy
|
Baby Baby (PaRappa Version)
|4
|8
|Breath of Fire III
|Do Your Best!
|Wipeout 2097
|Body in Motion
|6
|7
|Goldeneye 007
|Antenna Cradle
|Threads of Fate
|
Passing Through the Forest
|9
|0
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Passing Out
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Face (MoonDisc Version)
|6
|2
|Escape from Monkey Island
|
A Life of Endless Puzzles
|Ultima Online
|Minoc
|3
|8
|Afterlife (LucasArts)
|Track 6
|Silent Hill
|
Esperándote (“Waiting for You”)
|5
|4
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version)
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Anxiety
|8
|4
|Sonic Adventure
|
At Dawn…for Speed Highway
|Final Fantasy VII
|
On That Day Five Years Ago
|5
|8
|Wipeout 3
|Xpander
|Suikoden II
|The Chase
|5
|5
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version)
|Wipeout 3
|
Know Where to Run
|10
|3
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|Spunky
|Alundra
|
The Village of Inoa
|6
|2
|Space Station Silicon Valley
|
Ice ‘N’ Easy Does It
|Mischief Makers
|Volcanic
|3
|11
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|
New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version)
|Deus Ex
|UNATCO
|6
|6
|Space Station Silicon Valley
|
The Battery Farm
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Sakura theme
|11
|2
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|
Gate of Your Dream
|Xenogears
|
Shattering Egg of Dreams
|8
|4
|Extreme-G
|
Devil Speed Unborn
Two ties. I broke for Deus Ex’s “UNATCO” over Space Station Silicon Valley’s “The Battery Farm and Suikoden II’s “The Chase” over Moon: Remix RPG Adventure’s “Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version)” (an aside; the intro has the cadence of an Off The Hook cover of The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late). Once you hear it you can’t unhear it)