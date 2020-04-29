Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 29, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This was a busy week, so I didn’t have time to write too much. So I want to quickly highlight a show that several of you have talked about and made me excited to start watching: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! In fact, I plan to start it today! If you haven’t heard of the show, and you are curious to learn more, here is a description taken directly from Crunchyroll (the place where you can stream new episodes every Saturday).

Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life… but she’s been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist’s romances! The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She’ll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future! The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins! Crunchyroll

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

