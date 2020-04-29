Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: books you’d recommend but that you haven’t read in years. I was browsing the NYRB Classics website a while ago, and stumbled on an out-of-print gem that I read for a lit class back in college. Margery Kempe by Robert Glück combines a fictionalized account of a real medieval mystic with a modern romance. Glück’s Margery has a heady, hopeless affair with Jesus, while his modern day protagonist has a similar affair with an idealized and elusive young man. It’s a shockingly earthy and spiritual novel, and almost confrontational in its explicit sex and intense emotions. That’s a big part of its appeal – it enlivened the intimacy of the book’s final words “exult, exasperate, abandon, amaze.” I’d definitely recommend it, but after thumbing through my old copy, I’d forgotten just how explicit the sex was. Now, in my stodgy middle age, I’d still recommend it, but remember to add a caveat.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

5/6: illustrations

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

