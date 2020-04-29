Schwarzengger: Round 2

Well, that didn’t yield much excitement.

As expected, almost every single one of the rounds was a blow out, with poor Escape Plan getting a big fat 0 opposite the original Terminator.

The only close match was Jingle All the Way beating out Raw Deal by a mere 2 points.

I completely did not notice that I forgot to add Round 6, which was Commando vs The Long Goodbye, so both get to move forward to fight again. Elliott Gould fans, get out your button fingers!

I put these together by seeds again, so the #1 seed, (the Original Terminator beat it’s own sequel and Total Recall by 1 point), is up against the lowest seed of the survivors.

We might see some upsets here, and will give little Alyssa Milano a better chance this time.

