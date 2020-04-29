Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 29

Introducing today’s contestants:
- Anastasia, an investigator from New York, has an internal affairs-type role;
- Alwin, a consultant from Washington, D.C., has a lot of “win”-ning in his family;
- Sarah, a writer-mom from Texas, loves London fish markets. Sarah is a three-game champ with earnings of $54,900.
Alwin took the lead on DD3, but didn’t bet enough to prevent champ Sarah from taking it back going into FJ with $17,400 vs. $16,400 for Alwin and $11,000 for Anastasia.
DD1, $800 – WRITERS’ MIDDLE NAMES – Cecil Forester & Francis Fitzgerald (Anastasia won the window maximum of $1,000.)
DD2, $1,600 – THERE SHE IS, MYTH GREECE – An early snowbird, this daughter of Zeus had to spend a few months a year in Hades after an unfortunate food choice (Sarah won $2,000 from her score of $3,000.)
DD3, $1,200 – THE GOLD BURGS – In 1855 a California mining town wisely changed its name from Mud Springs to this, a Spanish name for a legendary gold country (Alwin won $3,800 from his total of $12,200 vs. $15,000 for Sarah.)
FJ – 19TH CENTURY NOVELS – Its first line ends, “…the period was so far like the present period…for good or for evil, in the superlative degree for comparison only”
Sarah and Anastasia were correct on FJ, with Sarah adding $17,000 to win with $34,400 for a four-day total of $89,300. Note that from a close third place, Anastasia gave up any chance at a possible Triple Stumper win by betting everything.
Triple Stumper of the day: In a category about people named Harry, no one knew the late character actor of “Repo Man” and “Pretty in Pink”, Harry Dean Stanton.
This day in Trebekistan: Alex called 1917 a “good year”. I can only assume he thinks that because the National Hockey League was formed in November of that year.
Correct Qs:
DD1 – What is Scott?
DD2 – Who was Persephone?
DD3 – What is El Dorado?
FJ – What is “A Tale of Two Cities”?