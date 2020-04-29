Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 29

Introducing today’s contestants:

Anastasia, an investigator from New York, has an internal affairs-type role;

Alwin, a consultant from Washington, D.C., has a lot of “win”-ning in his family;

Sarah, a writer-mom from Texas, loves London fish markets. Sarah is a three-game champ with earnings of $54,900.

Alwin took the lead on DD3, but didn’t bet enough to prevent champ Sarah from taking it back going into FJ with $17,400 vs. $16,400 for Alwin and $11,000 for Anastasia.

DD1, $800 – WRITERS’ MIDDLE NAMES – Cecil Forester & Francis Fitzgerald (Anastasia won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2, $1,600 – THERE SHE IS, MYTH GREECE – An early snowbird, this daughter of Zeus had to spend a few months a year in Hades after an unfortunate food choice (Sarah won $2,000 from her score of $3,000.)

DD3, $1,200 – THE GOLD BURGS – In 1855 a California mining town wisely changed its name from Mud Springs to this, a Spanish name for a legendary gold country (Alwin won $3,800 from his total of $12,200 vs. $15,000 for Sarah.)

FJ – 19TH CENTURY NOVELS – Its first line ends, “…the period was so far like the present period…for good or for evil, in the superlative degree for comparison only”

​Sarah and Anastasia were correct on FJ, with Sarah adding $17,000 to win with $34,400 for a four-day total of $89,300. Note that from a close third place, Anastasia gave up any chance at a possible Triple Stumper win by betting everything.

Triple Stumper of the day: In a category about people named Harry, no one knew the late character actor of “Repo Man” and “Pretty in Pink”, Harry Dean Stanton.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex called 1917 a “good year”. I can only assume he thinks that because the National Hockey League was formed in November of that year.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Scott?

DD2 – Who was Persephone?

DD3 – What is El Dorado?

FJ – What is “A Tale of Two Cities”?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...