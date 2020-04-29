Comic Book Chat – Legion of Super-Heroes

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – The Legion of Superheroes

I just finished the Great Darkness Saga Deluxe Edition not too long ago.

We are heading to the 30th Century today to talk about the Legion of Super-Heroes.

Topics today will include :

Favorite Legionnaire

Favorite storyline/run of the LOSH

Favorite Legion villain

Favorite era/lineup of the LOSH

