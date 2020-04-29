Comic Book Chat – Legion of Super-Heroes

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!
Today’s Discussion – The Legion of Superheroes
I just finished the Great Darkness Saga Deluxe Edition not too long ago.
We are heading to the 30th Century today to talk about the Legion of Super-Heroes.
Topics today will include :
Favorite Legionnaire
Favorite storyline/run of the LOSH
Favorite Legion villain
Favorite era/lineup of the LOSH
Thanks for stopping by to chat and take some time to visit the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado.
Search #Comics