Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 5 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, April 30th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Outlaws
|The Last Gunfight
|9
|3
|Pokemon Pinball
|Gengar Stage (Gastly in the Graveyard)
|Final Fantasy IX
|Chamber Of A Thousand Faces
|6
|9
|Skies of Arcadia
|Valua City
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Endlessly
|12
|1
|Crash Team Racing
|Boss Race
|Sonic R
|Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
|9
|8
|Final Fantasy IX
|City Under Siege
|Soul Blade
|Asian Dawn
|8
|4
|Super Smash Bros.
|Opening
|SaGa Frontier II
|Feldschlacht III (Battle 3)
|9
|5
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Wandering Ghosts
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Carrotus
|9
|4
|System Shock 2
|Ops 2
|Interstate ’76
|Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
|9
|5
|Deus Ex
|VersaLife
|Skies of Arcadia
|Black Pirates’ Theme
|1
|12
|DX-Ball 2
|Orbital Flower
|Interstate ’76
|Interstate ’76 Theme
|9
|4
|Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
|Rage
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|4
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Goodbye, Pistol (MoonDisc Version)
|Deus Ex
|Enemy Within
|11
|4
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Menu
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|11
|4
|Soul Calibur
|Worth Dying For
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Keep Your Head Up!
|12
|3
|Escape from Monkey Island
|Scumm Bar (Main)
|Banjo-Tooie
|Mr. Patch
|8
|8
|The Pandora Directive
|Tex’s Lament (Closing Credits)
|Icewind Dale
|Icewind Dale Theme
|6
|8
|Descent 2
|Robot Jungle
One tie this time. I’m breaking in favor of the moody “Tex’s Lament” over “Mr. Patch”.