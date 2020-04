The day has come that many have dreaded. The AIs are going to be weaponizing memes against us – and getting us to do it to ourselves. The fine folks behind the imgflip site have now added AI created memes based on the images you select.

And they’re perfect.

there's an AI meme generator now and it's everything you could have wanted. https://t.co/MqXConOPWo pic.twitter.com/yKEHfgBPUE — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) April 28, 2020

Create and share your best ones below!

