The Politics Thread Looks Back On April 28th

The weirdness of writing this a week in advance continues to sink in because as I think of what things will be like on the day of its posting, I’m mired in the events of that day itself and what new horrors reveal themselves. So, I take comfort in looking back at this day in history to see what other events, big and small, shaped the world wherein people lived and survived to another day.

1376 saw the English parliament demanding supervision of royal spending

In 1770, British Captain James Cook, aboard the Endeavour, lands at Botany Bay in Australia.

Maryland becomes 7th state to ratify US constitution in 1788!

Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny on HMS Bounty against its captain William Bligh in the South Pacific back in 1789!

Dateline 1902: Using the ISO 8601 standard Year Zero definition for the Gregorian calendar preceded by the Julian calendar, the one billionth minute since the start of January 1 Year Zero occurs at 10:40 AM on this date

The nightly “dim-out” begins along US East Coast in 1942.

In 1958, US Vice President Richard Nixon begins goodwill tour of Latin America

You got politics in my sports! In 1967, Muhammad Ali refuses induction into army & stripped of boxing title

News you can control in 1986; Soviet TV news program Vremya announces a nuclear accident at Chernobyl nuclear power station, 2 days after the event

1988 saw “Chess” open at Imperial Theater NYC for 68 performances and yours truly was forever changed.

In Australia’s worst massacre in modern history, Martin Bryant shoots and kills 35 in Port Arthur, Tasmania in 1996. Leads to a compulsory gun buy back program and major changes to gun control laws.

We got birthdays, too! If today is your birthday, you share it with 5th US President James Monroe (1758), Oskar Schindler (1908), Harper Lee (1926), Saddam Hussein (1937), Ann-Margret (1941), Terry Pratchett (1948), and Jessica Alba (1981).

Be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

