The Toybox is Running on Turtle Power

Welcome back to the Toybox!

I decided to dust this thread off and revive it, instead of it being sent to the archives.

Today’s Toybox is dedicated to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

I picked up the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie out of the bin at Wal-Mart. I gave it a rewatch before sending it to a long time friend and his kids.

It was a major hit with the kiddos and a new generation is basking in the glow of green mutagen once more.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line of toys was a massive one and I think at one time another, you and I had a few of them growing up.

I was a Donatello fan from way back. He was my favorite.

My favorite action figure in the line was Slash, the villainous Turtle with a spiky shell, kinda of like a Bizzaro Ninja Turtle.

Let’s take a look back at the Heroes in a Half Shell.

Tell us the toys you owned from the series and the ones you wished you could own if allowance money was no object.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...