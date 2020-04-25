The Avocado’s Favorite Film Director – CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND!

“Movie directors, or should I say people who create things, are very greedy and they can never be satisfied… That’s why they can keep on working. I’ve been able to work for so long because I think next time, I’ll make something good.” – Akira Kurosawa

That’s right.

We’re finally here.

518 nominations, 128 contestants, and six bitterly contested rounds have brought us to our CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH.

Who will be able to claim the title of The Avocado’s undisputed favorite filmmaker?

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

In this corner…..

……the men behind Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, Miller’s Crossing, Barton Fink, The Hudsucker Proxy, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Intolerable Cruelty, The Ladykillers, Paris, Je T’Aime, No Country For Old Men, To Each His Own Cinema, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, Hail, Caesar!, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs…

VERSUS

….the man behind Fear And Desire, Killer’s Kiss, The Killing, Paths of Glory, Spartacus, Lolita, Dr. Strangelove, Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, and Eyes Wide Shut…

It’s Joel & Ethan Coen vs. Stanley Kubrick!

BRONZE MATCH

For third place….

….the man behind Sanshiro Sugata, The Most Beautiful, Sanshiro Sugata Part Two, Those Who Make Tomorrow, No Regrets For Our Youth, One Wonderful Sunday, Drunken Angel, The Quiet Duel, Stray Dog, Scandal, Rashomon, The Idiot, The Men Who Tread On The Tiger’s Trail, Ikiru, Seven Samurai, I Live In Fear, Throne Of Blood, Lower Depths, The Hidden Fortress, The Bad Sleep Well, Yojimbo, Sanjuro, High And Low, Red Beard, Song Of The Horse, Dodes’ka-den, Dersou Uzala, Kagemusha, Ran, Dreams, Rhapsody In August, and Madadayo…

VERSUS

….the man behind (deep breath) The Pleasure Garden, The Mountain Eagle, The Lodger, The Ring, Downhill, The Farmer’s Wife, Easy Virtue, Champagne, The Manxman, Blackmail, Elstree Calling, Juno and the Paycock, Murder!, The Skin Game, Mary, Rich and Strange, Number Seventeen, Waltzes From Vienna, The Man Who Knew Too Much, The 39 Steps, Secret Agent, Sabotage, Young and Innocent, The Lady Vanishes, Jamaica Inn, Rebecca, Foreign Correspondent, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Suspicion, Saboteur, Shadow Of A Doubt, Lifeboat, German Concentration Camps Factual Survey, Spellbound, Notorious, The Paradine Case, Rope, Under Capricorn, Stage Fright, Strangers On A Train, I Confess, Dial M For Murder, Rear Window, To Catch A Thief, The Trouble With Harry, The Man Who Knew Too Much, The Wrong Man, Vertigo, North By Northwest, The Birds, Marnie, Torn Curtain, Topaz, Frenzy, and Family Plot…

….it’s Akira Kurosawa vs. Alfred Hitchcock!

Huh….well…..that’s it. I guess it strikes me as a little boring to just talk about the same directors we did last time. That’s why I’ve decided to do something no other Avocado contest had done up till this time.

127TH PLACE MATCH

That’s right! Here are the two lowest vote-getters of Round 1, back again to determine who truly deserves to be in last place on the list of the Avocado’s Favorite Directors!

In this corner…

….the man behind Guy And Madeleine On A Park Bench, Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man…

VERSUS

…the man behind Grand Theft Auto, Night Shift, Splash, Cocoon, Gung Ho, Willow, Parenthood, Backdraft, Far And Away, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, Made In America, In The Heart Of The Sea, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, Inferno, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Pavarotti….

…that’s right, it’s Damian Chazelle vs. Ron Howard!

For each director that made it this far (and those who didn’t), I’m posting a link to a musical moment from their body of work.

Get voting! You have 48 hours from the Last Place Match being posted to do so!

