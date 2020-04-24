Hello! Friday New Music, heres a list from CoS:

— 999 – Bish! Bash! Bosh!

— Acherontas – Psychic Death – The Shattering Of Perceptions

— Alaina Castillo – the voicenotes EP

— Alexia Bomtempo – Suspiro

— Alice Bag – Sister Dynamite

— altopalo – farawayfromeveryoneyouknow

— Amanda Jones – Twenties – Original Television Series Soundtrack

— Ancient Whales – Vestiges of Tails Appear in All of Us

— Andy Frasco – Keep On Keepin On

— Angel-Ho – Woman Call

— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – The Doldrums (Reissue)

— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – House Arrest (Reissue)

— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Worn Copy (Reissue)

— Armin van Buuren – A State of Trance 2020

— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Just Coolin’

— AWOLNATION – Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders

— Axel Rudi – Sign of the Times

— Babylonfall – Collapse

— Bad History Month – Old Blues

— BARISHI – Old Smoke

— BC Camplight – Shortly After Takeoff

— Beach Comber – Parting Cuts

— Bec Plexus – Sticklip

— Ben Bostick – Among the Faceless Crowd

— Ben Holmes – Naked Lore

— Between Kings – Young Love EP

— Black Devil – Lucifer is a Flower

— The Black Legacy – Black Flower

— Black Metal Enigma (0) – SkamHan

— Blonder – Crystal Ball EP

— Bonelang – SAINTMAKER

— Brendan Benson – Dear Life

— Bush – Live in Tampa

— Carrington MacDuffie – MacDuffie EP

— Cassowary – Cassowary

— Chapell – Cinco

— Chloe Moriondo – Spirit Orb EP

— Cirith Ungol – Forever Black

— City Mouth – Coping Machine

— Cloud Circuit – Bur sting brea k’r EP

— Coco & Clair Clair – Treat Like Gold EP

— Coriky (feat. Ian MacKaye) – Coriky

— Couvo – When This All Ends

— Cyn – Mood Swing EP

— Damaged Bug (Thee Oh Sees’ John Dwyer) – Bug on Yonkers

— Damily – Early Years : Madagascar Cassette

— Dance Gavin Dance – Afterburner

— Dark Forest – Oak, Ash & Thorn

— Daznig – Danzig Sings Elvis

— Dätch Mandala – Hara

— Def Leppard – London to Vegas

— Demise of the Crown – Life in the City

— Depeche Mode – Violator | The 12″ Singles

— Dermot Kennedy – Lost in the Soft Light EP

— Destroyed in Seconds – Divide and Devour

— Diners – Leisure World

— The Dodies – It’s One Hell of a Ride

— Doug “Cosmo” Clifford (of Creedence Clearwater Revival) – Magic Window

— Elder – Omens

— Elephant Tree – Habits

— Elis Noa – What do you desire?

— Elrichman – Heaven’s Mayor

— Empty Country (Joe D’Agostino of Cymbals Eat Guitars) – Empty Country

— Eric Bellinger – Optimal Music

— FANGE – Pudeur

— Forever Honey – Pre-Mortem High EP

— Fu Manchu – Fu30 Pt. 1 EP

— Gaffa Ghandi – Artificial Disgust

— Gaygirl – Pleasurehead EP

— Golden Light – Sacred Colour of the Source of Light

— GRID – Decomposing Force

— Harkin – Harkin

— Hazel English – Wake Up!

— Heavy Harvest – Iron Lung

— Helfró – Helfró

— Hello Halo – Maybe This Can’t Wait

— The Homeless Gospel Choir – This Land Is Your Landfill

— I Am Destruction – Nascency

— Ian Chang (of Son Lux) – 属 Belonging

— Imperial Savagery – Lashing the Feral Swine

— Indigo Girls – Look Long

— Ivan Ave – Double Goodbyes

— Jack Curley – Tomorrow EP

— Jackboy – Jackboy

— Jennifer Touch – Behind the Wall

— Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid

— JG Thirlwell and Simon Steensland – Oscillospira

— John Carroll Kirby – My Garden

— Johnny Cash – The Complete Mercury Recordings 1986-1991

— Johnny Payne – King of Cups

— Junk Drawer – Ready For the House

— Kailee Morgue – Here In Your Bedroom EP

— Kali Uchis – To Feel Alive EP

— Karloff – Raw Nights

— Katatonia – City Burials

— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Chunky Sharpnel (Digital Release)

— KOJ – Home

— Koki Nakano – Pre-Choreographed

— Kūkahi and the Love Machine – PURE

— LA Priest – Gene

— Laveda – What Happens After

— Leifur James – Angel in Disguise

— Lennon Stella – Three. Two. One.

— Lightning Bug – October Song (Reissue)

— Lil Gotit – Hood Baby 2

— Loote – heart eyes EP

— The Lowest Pair – The Perfect Plan

— The Love Coffin – Second Skin

— Lovebites – Electric Pentagram

— Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

— Lord Fowl – Glorious Babylon

— Lorenzo Senni – Sacco Matto

— Luke De-Sciscio – Eucharist

— Luka Kuplowsky – Judee Justin Arthur Mary EP

— LULLANAS – Before Everything Got Real

— Lux Lyall – VAMP

— Magnus – Detachment

— Mantric – False Negative

— Marker Starling – High January

— Marlin’s Dreaming – Quotidian

— Marrowfields – Metamorphoses

— Mavica – Send Me to the Water EP

— Max Bloom (of Yuck) – Perfume

— Michael Abdow – Heart Signal

— Michael David (of Classixx) – Melona EP

— Million Lands (feat. Kid Millions and Ben Lanz) – The Ochre World

— Minais B – Quiet Bloom

— Mobb Deep – The Infamous – 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition

— Mohamed Assani – Wayfinder

— MTBT – Shadows & Dust

— Nathan Vincent – Cedar and Pine EP

— Negative Thought Process – Hell Is… Much Better Than This

— Nova One – lovable

— On Sight – Cause of Pain

— Onyx Collective – Manhattan Special: Onyx Collective Plays Rodgers & Hart / Rodgers & Hammerstein

— Other Lives – For Their Love

— OTR – Lost At Midnight

— Pam Tillis – Looking For a Feeling

— Parisalexa – 2 Real

— Per Störby Jutbring – The Thief Bunny Society

— Philipp Rumsch Ensemble – µ: of anxiety x discernment

— Picturesque – Do You Feel O.K.?

— Pink Skies – Spectra

— Pole – 1 2 3 (Box Set)

— Quelle Chris and Chris Keys – Innocent Country 2

— Red Snapper – Binary

— REMI – FRIED

— Rhian Sheehan – Recollections, Vol. 1

— Rhys Lewis – Things I Chose to Remember

— Ricewine – Lovesick

— Road Warrior – Mach II

— Robby Krieger (of The Doors) – The Ritual Begins at Sundown

— Robot Koch – The Next Billion Years

— Roger Street Friedman – Rise

— Rone – Room With a View

— Rose McGowan – Planet 9

— RVG – Feral

— Sacred Sin – Born Suffer Die

— Sailing Stones – Polymnia

— Samora Pinderhughes – Black Spring EP

— Sandstorm – Time to Strike

— Saved By Friday – Three EP

— Sinistral King – Serpent Uncoiling

— Siv Jakobsen – A Temporary Soothing

— Skyzoo & Dumbo Station – The Bluest Note

— Slave Revolt – Journey to the Other Side

— SOLDATI – Doom Nacional

— Sölicitör – Spectral Devastation

— Sonny – Union: Integration Of The Shadow

— Sophie Tassignon – Mysteries Unfold

— Stefan T. – Night Shift

— Stef Fi – Girlhood EP

— Swallow the Rat – Leaving Room

— Sweet Crude – Officiel//Artificiel

— Talking Book – Talking Book II

— TH/S /S SH/T – ///

— Thin Lear – Wooden Cave

— Tilman Robinson – Culturecide

— Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes – What Kinda Music

— Total Fucking Destruction – …to be alive at the end of the world

— Traveler – Termination Shock

— Trivium – What the Dead Men Say

— Trouble – Thug Luv

— Two Face Sinner – Spiritual Nemesis

— twst – TWST0001 EP

— TyFontaine – 1800

— Ulcerate – Stare Into Death and Be Still

— Unmerciful – Wrath Encompassed

— Unified Highway – Headlines

— The Used – Heartwork

— VAR – The Never-Ending Year

— Victoria K – Essentia

— Victoria Reed – Aquamadre

— Voices of Ruin – Path to Immortality

— Warbringer – Weapons of Tomorrow

— Wares – Survival

— Werewolves – The Dead Are Screaming

— Whim – Abuzz in the Abyss

— White Nights – Into the Lap of the Ancient Mother EP

— Whitney Rose – We Still Go to Rodeos

— Witchskull – A Driftwood Cross

— The Wizar’d – Subterranean Exile

— Wu-Tang Clan – Lullaby Renditions of Wu-Tang Clan

— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – 38 Baby 2

— Zeroh – Blqlyte

— Zsela – Ache of Victory

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...