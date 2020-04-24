Hello! Friday New Music, heres a list from CoS:
— 999 – Bish! Bash! Bosh!
— Acherontas – Psychic Death – The Shattering Of Perceptions
— Alaina Castillo – the voicenotes EP
— Alexia Bomtempo – Suspiro
— Alice Bag – Sister Dynamite
— altopalo – farawayfromeveryoneyouknow
— Amanda Jones – Twenties – Original Television Series Soundtrack
— Ancient Whales – Vestiges of Tails Appear in All of Us
— Andy Frasco – Keep On Keepin On
— Angel-Ho – Woman Call
— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – The Doldrums (Reissue)
— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – House Arrest (Reissue)
— Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Worn Copy (Reissue)
— Armin van Buuren – A State of Trance 2020
— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Just Coolin’
— AWOLNATION – Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders
— Axel Rudi – Sign of the Times
— Babylonfall – Collapse
— Bad History Month – Old Blues
— BARISHI – Old Smoke
— BC Camplight – Shortly After Takeoff
— Beach Comber – Parting Cuts
— Bec Plexus – Sticklip
— Ben Bostick – Among the Faceless Crowd
— Ben Holmes – Naked Lore
— Between Kings – Young Love EP
— Black Devil – Lucifer is a Flower
— The Black Legacy – Black Flower
— Black Metal Enigma (0) – SkamHan
— Blonder – Crystal Ball EP
— Bonelang – SAINTMAKER
— Brendan Benson – Dear Life
— Bush – Live in Tampa
— Carrington MacDuffie – MacDuffie EP
— Cassowary – Cassowary
— Chapell – Cinco
— Chloe Moriondo – Spirit Orb EP
— Cirith Ungol – Forever Black
— City Mouth – Coping Machine
— Cloud Circuit – Bur sting brea k’r EP
— Coco & Clair Clair – Treat Like Gold EP
— Coriky (feat. Ian MacKaye) – Coriky
— Couvo – When This All Ends
— Cyn – Mood Swing EP
— Damaged Bug (Thee Oh Sees’ John Dwyer) – Bug on Yonkers
— Damily – Early Years : Madagascar Cassette
— Dance Gavin Dance – Afterburner
— Dark Forest – Oak, Ash & Thorn
— Daznig – Danzig Sings Elvis
— Dätch Mandala – Hara
— Def Leppard – London to Vegas
— Demise of the Crown – Life in the City
— Depeche Mode – Violator | The 12″ Singles
— Dermot Kennedy – Lost in the Soft Light EP
— Destroyed in Seconds – Divide and Devour
— Diners – Leisure World
— The Dodies – It’s One Hell of a Ride
— Doug “Cosmo” Clifford (of Creedence Clearwater Revival) – Magic Window
— Elder – Omens
— Elephant Tree – Habits
— Elis Noa – What do you desire?
— Elrichman – Heaven’s Mayor
— Empty Country (Joe D’Agostino of Cymbals Eat Guitars) – Empty Country
— Eric Bellinger – Optimal Music
— FANGE – Pudeur
— Forever Honey – Pre-Mortem High EP
— Fu Manchu – Fu30 Pt. 1 EP
— Gaffa Ghandi – Artificial Disgust
— Gaygirl – Pleasurehead EP
— Golden Light – Sacred Colour of the Source of Light
— GRID – Decomposing Force
— Harkin – Harkin
— Hazel English – Wake Up!
— Heavy Harvest – Iron Lung
— Helfró – Helfró
— Hello Halo – Maybe This Can’t Wait
— The Homeless Gospel Choir – This Land Is Your Landfill
— I Am Destruction – Nascency
— Ian Chang (of Son Lux) – 属 Belonging
— Imperial Savagery – Lashing the Feral Swine
— Indigo Girls – Look Long
— Ivan Ave – Double Goodbyes
— Jack Curley – Tomorrow EP
— Jackboy – Jackboy
— Jennifer Touch – Behind the Wall
— Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid
— JG Thirlwell and Simon Steensland – Oscillospira
— John Carroll Kirby – My Garden
— Johnny Cash – The Complete Mercury Recordings 1986-1991
— Johnny Payne – King of Cups
— Junk Drawer – Ready For the House
— Kailee Morgue – Here In Your Bedroom EP
— Kali Uchis – To Feel Alive EP
— Karloff – Raw Nights
— Katatonia – City Burials
— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Chunky Sharpnel (Digital Release)
— KOJ – Home
— Koki Nakano – Pre-Choreographed
— Kūkahi and the Love Machine – PURE
— LA Priest – Gene
— Laveda – What Happens After
— Leifur James – Angel in Disguise
— Lennon Stella – Three. Two. One.
— Lightning Bug – October Song (Reissue)
— Lil Gotit – Hood Baby 2
— Loote – heart eyes EP
— The Lowest Pair – The Perfect Plan
— The Love Coffin – Second Skin
— Lovebites – Electric Pentagram
— Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
— Lord Fowl – Glorious Babylon
— Lorenzo Senni – Sacco Matto
— Luke De-Sciscio – Eucharist
— Luka Kuplowsky – Judee Justin Arthur Mary EP
— LULLANAS – Before Everything Got Real
— Lux Lyall – VAMP
— Magnus – Detachment
— Mantric – False Negative
— Marker Starling – High January
— Marlin’s Dreaming – Quotidian
— Marrowfields – Metamorphoses
— Mavica – Send Me to the Water EP
— Max Bloom (of Yuck) – Perfume
— Michael Abdow – Heart Signal
— Michael David (of Classixx) – Melona EP
— Million Lands (feat. Kid Millions and Ben Lanz) – The Ochre World
— Minais B – Quiet Bloom
— Mobb Deep – The Infamous – 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition
— Mohamed Assani – Wayfinder
— MTBT – Shadows & Dust
— Nathan Vincent – Cedar and Pine EP
— Negative Thought Process – Hell Is… Much Better Than This
— Nova One – lovable
— On Sight – Cause of Pain
— Onyx Collective – Manhattan Special: Onyx Collective Plays Rodgers & Hart / Rodgers & Hammerstein
— Other Lives – For Their Love
— OTR – Lost At Midnight
— Pam Tillis – Looking For a Feeling
— Parisalexa – 2 Real
— Per Störby Jutbring – The Thief Bunny Society
— Philipp Rumsch Ensemble – µ: of anxiety x discernment
— Picturesque – Do You Feel O.K.?
— Pink Skies – Spectra
— Pole – 1 2 3 (Box Set)
— Quelle Chris and Chris Keys – Innocent Country 2
— Red Snapper – Binary
— REMI – FRIED
— Rhian Sheehan – Recollections, Vol. 1
— Rhys Lewis – Things I Chose to Remember
— Ricewine – Lovesick
— Road Warrior – Mach II
— Robby Krieger (of The Doors) – The Ritual Begins at Sundown
— Robot Koch – The Next Billion Years
— Roger Street Friedman – Rise
— Rone – Room With a View
— Rose McGowan – Planet 9
— RVG – Feral
— Sacred Sin – Born Suffer Die
— Sailing Stones – Polymnia
— Samora Pinderhughes – Black Spring EP
— Sandstorm – Time to Strike
— Saved By Friday – Three EP
— Sinistral King – Serpent Uncoiling
— Siv Jakobsen – A Temporary Soothing
— Skyzoo & Dumbo Station – The Bluest Note
— Slave Revolt – Journey to the Other Side
— SOLDATI – Doom Nacional
— Sölicitör – Spectral Devastation
— Sonny – Union: Integration Of The Shadow
— Sophie Tassignon – Mysteries Unfold
— Stefan T. – Night Shift
— Stef Fi – Girlhood EP
— Swallow the Rat – Leaving Room
— Sweet Crude – Officiel//Artificiel
— Talking Book – Talking Book II
— TH/S /S SH/T – ///
— Thin Lear – Wooden Cave
— Tilman Robinson – Culturecide
— Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes – What Kinda Music
— Total Fucking Destruction – …to be alive at the end of the world
— Traveler – Termination Shock
— Trivium – What the Dead Men Say
— Trouble – Thug Luv
— Two Face Sinner – Spiritual Nemesis
— twst – TWST0001 EP
— TyFontaine – 1800
— Ulcerate – Stare Into Death and Be Still
— Unmerciful – Wrath Encompassed
— Unified Highway – Headlines
— The Used – Heartwork
— VAR – The Never-Ending Year
— Victoria K – Essentia
— Victoria Reed – Aquamadre
— Voices of Ruin – Path to Immortality
— Warbringer – Weapons of Tomorrow
— Wares – Survival
— Werewolves – The Dead Are Screaming
— Whim – Abuzz in the Abyss
— White Nights – Into the Lap of the Ancient Mother EP
— Whitney Rose – We Still Go to Rodeos
— Witchskull – A Driftwood Cross
— The Wizar’d – Subterranean Exile
— Wu-Tang Clan – Lullaby Renditions of Wu-Tang Clan
— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – 38 Baby 2
— Zeroh – Blqlyte
— Zsela – Ache of Victory