The NFL Draft goes virtual this year! Will Roger Goodell still get booed? Will a team miss out on their player of choice or ideal trade because of IT issue? Will Bill Belichick attempt to trade Julian Edelman to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an 8th round pick?

Post here with your thoughts, comments, snarky quips, and cries of outrage!

