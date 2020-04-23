Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 1 of 9)

Gonna break “character” here. 651 songs qualified for the elimination rounds; this is more songs than were nominated, total, for the 16-bit tournament. As you might imagine, setting up this bracket is much harder to do compared to the 256 song bracket last time. I have today’s round set up, but don’t yet have playlists for the other rounds, or a full bracket.

Does anyone have experience scripting in Google Sheets? I have a list of songs (here), seeded in order from 1-651, and I’d like to be able to automatically order them based on how they’ll appear in the single elimination bracket. Handling byes somehow would be nice but not strictly necessary. Simply ordering the rows so they go [1, 512, 513, 256, 257, 128, 385, 640…] would be enough to save me a lot of effort. Even pointing me in the direction of a helpful tutorial would mean a lot.

With that out of the way…

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 24th at 9:00am Pacific

