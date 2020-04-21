The Politics Thread Looks Back On April 21st

The weirdness of writing this a week in advance continues to sink in because as I think of what things will be like on the day of its posting, I’m mired in the events of that day itself and what new horrors reveal themselves. So, I take comfort in looking back at this day in history to see what other events, big and small, shaped the world wherein people lived and survived to another day.

Back in 753 BC, Romulus and Remus found Rome

In 1526, First Battle of Panipat: Central Asian conqueror Babur defeats Sultan Ibrahim Lodi, establishing the Mughal Empire in India

1689 saw William III & Mary Stuart proclaimed King & Queen of England

1789 had John Adams sworn in as 1st US Vice President (9 days before Washington)

1878 is when First Lady Lucy Hayes begins the egg rolling contest on White House lawn

Spanish-American War formally begins in 1898; The U.S. Congress, on April 25, recognizes that a state of war exists between the United States and Spain

It was in 1918 that World War I: German fighter ace Baron Manfred von Richthofen, “The Red Baron“, shot down and killed over Vaux sur Somme in France, Canadian pilot Arthur Roy Brown credited with the kill

1984, after 37 weeks, Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” is knocked off as top album by “Footloose”

1984 also had the Centers for Disease Cont say virus discovered in France causes AIDS.

Geraldo Rivera opens Al Capone’s vault on TV & finds nothing in 1986.

FBI arrests Timothy McVeigh and charge him with the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

We got birthdays, too! If today is your birthday, you share it with Charlotte Bronte (1816), Elizabeth II (1926), Iggy Pop (1947), Pete Rose (1941), Patti LuPone (1949), Tony Danza (1951), and Robert Smith of the Cure (1971).

Be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

