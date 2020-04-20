Shoeless Trivia: Disease

And we’re back. Now that I have some time on my hands I’m going to start doing these again “regularly”. Whether that means daily, weekly, or somewhere in between remains to be seen.
- I guess he knew something. Dr. John Snow was an English physician whose work played a key role in tracing an 1854 London outbreak of what disease to a water pump on Broad Street?
- The two French citizens pictured below are closely associated with the first successful treatment of what viral disease?
- The condition tinea pedis is better know by what name?
- The Latin name of what animals is the source of the English word vaccine? An zoonotic infection affecting these animals was studied by Edward Jenner in the late 18th century.
- The two individuals depicted below (one fictional, one not) are both from a royal lineage known for suffering from a variety of physical maladies and conditions (including a distinctive jaw) that are usually attributed to generations of inbreeding. What is their shared family name?
Answers
- cholera
- rabies
- athlete’s foot
- cows
- Habsburg
