Shoeless Trivia: Disease

And we’re back. Now that I have some time on my hands I’m going to start doing these again “regularly”. Whether that means daily, weekly, or somewhere in between remains to be seen.

I guess he knew something. Dr. John Snow was an English physician whose work played a key role in tracing an 1854 London outbreak of what disease to a water pump on Broad Street? The two French citizens pictured below are closely associated with the first successful treatment of what viral disease? The condition tinea pedis is better know by what name? The Latin name of what animals is the source of the English word vaccine? An zoonotic infection affecting these animals was studied by Edward Jenner in the late 18th century. The two individuals depicted below (one fictional, one not) are both from a royal lineage known for suffering from a variety of physical maladies and conditions (including a distinctive jaw) that are usually attributed to generations of inbreeding. What is their shared family name?

Answers cholera rabies athlete’s foot cows Habsburg [collapse]

