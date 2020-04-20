Once More Unto the Breach: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Elite 8

Welcome back to the tournament! Last Friday, the Sweet 16 round offered up some interesting thematic matches. Let’s check the stats.

The Tamarian captain, Dathon, continued to dominate, earning the most upvotes this round with 41.

Meanwhile, Cadet Nick Locarno earned the fewest with only 6, eliminating the last main cast actor from the bracket.

Locarno’s loss to the original daughter of Data, Lal, gave us the biggest gap between competitors, with Lal easily defeating the cadet by a score of 36-6.

On the other hand, the closest match was between another daughter of The Next Generation, Kestra, and the Romulan defector Alidar Jarok, and ended with Jarok pulling off a major upset and winning 27-20.

Jarok’s 27 upvotes made him the character to move on with the lowest total.

Kestra and Aamin Marritza tied for the highest number of upvotes not to advance with 20 apiece.

Pour out your blood wine for those that didn’t make it through to the next round!

Spoiler The Gorn Captain

Annorax

Lee

Nick Locarno

Aamin Marritza

Balok

Kestra Troi-Riker

Kevin Uxbridge

[collapse]

Only four of the remaining eight competitors were originally seeded in the top 10 spots, and of the other half, 3 were seeded in the bottom half of the list. Annorax’s elimination means that Voyager’s journey through this tournament has come to an end, and Kestra was the sole competitor for “modern” Trek. Interestingly, there’s only one human character remaining, and the only species to have more than one representative is the Romulans. Eight competitors remain to engage in honorable battle and earn their place in Sto-vo-kor. Who will bring glory to you and your house, and who will discover that today is a good day to die? Let’s get it on!

