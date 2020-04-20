Bonus Comic Book Chat – Comics After COVID-19

https://amp.theguardian.com/books/2020/apr/20/great-depression-will-comic-books-survive-coronavirus-marvel-cuts

Welcome to another Bonus Comic Book Chat!

I saw this article come up on my Google Newsfeed and I wanted to share it but it also prompted me to pose this thread topic.

What will the comic book industry look like after COVID-19?

How can we help our beloved past time during these weird, wild, and troubling times?

Some publishers are giving a percentage of their profits to help comic book stores stay afloat.

If you have any news or information to share, please leave it in the comments section below.

Hope you are staying safe in your neck of the woods.

