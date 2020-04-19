WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 2

April 17, XXXXX—8:00pm—The last of the sun has dipped below the horizon

A few of you buried Dolly Levi’s body in the grounds behind the manor.

The police didn’t come. No one came.

You begin to think you’re the only people left in the world.

April 20, XXXXX—3:00am—It is pitch black both inside and outside the manor. The silence is deafening.

You let your guard down. After Dolly’s death, nothing else has happened. You feel eyes on you whenever you pass underneath the cold gaze of the white statues, their grotesque expressions almost too human-like. You walk by areas of the manor that are unusually cold–the kind of cold that seeps into your bones. And sometimes, you catch Olivia Crain looking at nothing. Or something no one else can see.

But there are no more deaths.

So when you are awoken in the middle of the night by the faint sound of someone trying to open your bedroom door, you think it’s one of the other guests.

“Who is it?” You call out, getting out of bed and walking towards the door. There is no answer, and you turn to walk back to bed when you hear the rattle of the doorknob again, this time louder. You wait–there it is again. You realize that someone is walking down the hallway, trying to open the door of each room and moving on to the next when they find it locked.

It is only when they reach your room that you realize you didn’t hear any footsteps to signal their approach. Against everything screaming inside you to get away from the door, you crouch down instead, looking through the crack between the heavy wood and the floor.

GIF of Bowler Hat Man [collapse]

You stumble back, hands covering your mouth to quiet your screams. You sit there, frozen with your back against the foot of your bed, while the sound of rattling doorknobs moves farther and farther away.

Light starts streaming through your window, rendering everything in dull shades of gray, before you start moving again. You get back into bed with shaky legs, and your last thought before you drift back into uneasy sleep is that you hope no one left their bedroom door unlocked.

You’re awoken once again, this time by more screaming.

Someone has found a body. There is no sign of injury, but everyone knows what happened to her. Journals upon journals are found in her room full of insane screeds invoking the name of her god. It is somehow even more tragic that someone who fought so hard for life had her ideals so thoroughly warped, and her life taken by the very thing that drove her insane.

President Laura Roslin (Tiff) is dead. She was a Religious Fanatic (Serial Killer).

It is further during the day that a few of them noticed another guest is missing.

Already incorporeal, it looked even more unnatural in death.

The personification of In Search of Colour (Hicks) is dead. It was an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).

A wooden crucifix was found near its form.

DAY 2 EVENT Players must vote for one hall by the end of the day. (Vote underneath the second comment after sorting by Oldest.) You can change your vote. At Twilight, I will reveal if it has the most/least/in-between number of current non-vanilla town players among the three halls. I will not reveal any actual numbers, just the hall ranking compared to the other halls. Players will also still vote for a daykill, and if whomever dies is in the winning hall, they will still count towards the reveal. Players can also vote against the reveal. If no-reveal has the most votes, then there is… no reveal. [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 14 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”.)

(Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”.) 3 Vanilla Wolves – Manor Ghosts Wolves have the combined ability to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. SERIAL KILLERS 2 1 Serial Killer s – Religious Fanatic s (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma Grump – Nanami Tsukino Cop – Troy McClure Lindsay – Willow Indy – Father Lankester Merrin Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy Raven – Jenny with the ribbon MLA – Eleanor Vance abstractnoun – Janet Jackson Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost Ralph – The Chessmaster Jake – Freddie the skeleton Creeper – Talky Tina dw – Bong Joon-Ho Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost Affogato – Mrs. Warren Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson Britta – Jonas the Cat [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky dw Grump Affogato Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 5PM PST/8PM EST ON MONDAY, APRIL 20

