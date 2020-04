We all had a lot of fun making people guess what movie I was thinking of based on several clues a few weeks ago and I felt like doing it again. Here’s a sample question:

1. Has a long title.

2. A character turns into a monkey man.

3. The cinematography is utterly gorgeous.

(The answer was Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, BTW.)

