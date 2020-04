Juan Manuel González Barrón, otherwise known as Dr Wagner, Jr is one of the top modern stars of Lucha Libre. After starting out as a rudo (heel) in 1986, he turned tecnico (face) after the death of his father when the fans rallied behind him. He lost his mask to Psycho Clown in a mask vs mask match in 2017, and turned out to be a damn good looking man underneath.

Take it easy and stay safe, everyone!

