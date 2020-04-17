RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 8 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens starred in Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical and walked the runway in a Night of 1,000 Michelle Visages. Gigi Goode won the challenge, and Brita and Heidi N. Closet landed in the bottom two. After a lipsync to “Burning Up,” Brita sashayed away.

This week, the queens must create and market ridiculously extravagant products for the new drag queen lifestyle brand, Droop. Will they impress special guest judge Chaka Khan? Let’s find out!

Make sure to stick around for Untucked after the episode!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...