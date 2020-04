The King is Dead. Egg Rolls at last have been toppled by the indomitable power of Pork Fried Rice. With the #1 seed out, anything could happen from here on! Only four more matches remain to determine the final results!

Highest-scoring winner: Spring Rolls (46)

Highest-scoring loser: Potsticker (34)

Lowest-scoring winner: Lo Mein (36)

Lowest-scoring loser: Cashew Chicken(27)

Closest non-tie match: Round 2, Lo Mein vs. Sweet and Sour Pork (32-36)

