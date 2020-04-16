The Weekly Music Thread Reunion

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Band Reunions

Some are born of a genuine desire to perform together again. Some are easy/lazy cash grabs. More often than not, they are two things. So, which have been good? Which have been disappointing, or downright embarrassing? Are there any that exceeded expectations?

Moreover, if the artists decided to record new material, how does it hold up compared to the albums released during their original run? These albums are more often than not disappointing, but of those albums that are actually good, are they merely “good for a reunion album” or do they genuinely hold up with the band’s earlier work?

When Faith No more announced a reunion tour in 2009 after breaking up eleven years prior, fans were cautiously optimistic at first, but fears were allayed when the shows proved to be successful. After reuniting again for shows in 2011 and 2012, during which time they introduced a new song (later confirmed to be “Matador”) and debuting two more new songs in 2014 (“Motherfucker” and “Superhero”) the band officially announced their plans for recording a new album.

Released in 2015 (eighteen years after 1997’s somewhat disappointing Album of the Year) Sol Invictus was released to largely positive reviews – and as a long-time FNM fan who has been disappointed by reunion albums by any number of other artists I love over the years, I can confirm that it holds its own along with the rest of the band’s discography.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

