Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What option/feature do you wish your favorite streaming service offered that it doesn’t?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16TH, 2020:

Fary: Hexagone (Part 2) (Netflix)

Fauda (Netflix)

In The Dark Season Premiere (The CW)

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix)

The Disney Family Singalong (ABC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH, 2020:

Betonrausch (Netflix)

#blackAF Series Premiere (Netflix)

Bosch Season Premiere (Amazon)

Dino Dana Season Premiere (Amazon)

Earth And Blood (Netflix)

Friday Night In With The Morgans Series Premiere (AMC)

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple+)

SATURDAY, APRIL 18TH, 2020:

One World: Together At Home (Bounce, Laff)

SUNDAY, APRIL 19TH, 2020:

Dragnificent! Series Premiere (TLC)

Fargo Season Four Premiere (2019)

The Last Dance Premiere (ESPN)

The Plot Against America Season One Finale (HBO) MONDAY, APRIL 20TH, 2020:

Last Laugh Series Premiere (First)

The Midnight Gospel Series Premiere (Netflix) TUESDAY, APRIL 21ST, 2020:

Accused: Guilty Or Innocent? Series Premiere (A&E)

