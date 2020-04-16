A Private Little War: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Round of 32

The first round is in the books. Here some of the interesting stats:

#1 seed Dathon received the most upvotes overall with an impressive 48.

His first round opponent, Trent, received the fewest with only a single vote to his name.

Match 9 between Kivas Fajo and Capt. Benjamin Maxwell came down to the wire, with Fajo holding on to victory by a single vote, 24-23.

Match 9 between Kivas Fajo and Capt. Benjamin Maxwell came down to the wire, with Fajo holding on to victory by a single vote, 24-23.

The winners with the least upvotes were Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain, and Vreenak, who each earned 23 votes.

Captain Maxwell was the most upvoted not to move on, also with 23 votes.

There were many blowout victories this round. I'm sure no one expected a literal Redshirt to defeat Khan, and Tom Morello's Crewman Mitchell had a tough draw going up against Aamin Marritza. There were a couple of surprise upsets as well, though. Amanda Rogers (#10) couldn't overcome the Horta (#55) despite having all the powers of the Q on her side. And Lee, the social worker from "Paste Tense," pulled out a victory against a similar god-like being, Lt. Gary Mitchell from "Where No Man Has Gone Before." For a full list list of characters going home, see the spoiler tag below.

Spoiler Trent

Lenara Kahn

Tuvix

Elaan

Ensign Harper

Romulan Commander (“Enterprise Incident”)

Jim Shimoda

Klim Dokachin

Antedeian Dignitary

Gary Mitchell

Rain Robinson

Bele

George Kirk

Berlinghoff Rasmussen

The Providers

Lt. Castillo

Nuria

Crewman Mitchell

Dr Juliana Tainer

Amanda Rogers

Admiral Pressman

Female Q

Adam

Armus

The Clown

Yelgrun

Lanel

Eline

Minosian Peddler

Stephen Hawking

Mendon

Capt. Ben Maxwell

[collapse]

The Round of 32 begins now. I think there are some good match-ups here. And if you feel that any are one-sided, remember, “An opponent of limited dimensions can often be quite diverting.”

