A Private Little War: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Round of 32

The first round is in the books. Here some of the interesting stats:
- #1 seed Dathon received the most upvotes overall with an impressive 48.
- His first round opponent, Trent, received the fewest with only a single vote to his name.
- Not coincidentally, Match 1 between Dathon and Trent was the biggest blowout, with a score differential of 47 points.[footnot
- Match 9 between Kivas Fajo and Capt. Benjamin Maxwell came down to the wire, with Fajo holding on to victory by a single vote, 24-23.
- The winners with the least upvotes were Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain, and Vreenak, who each earned 23 votes.
- Captain Maxwell was the most upvoted not to move on, also with 23 votes.
There were many blowout victories this round. I’m sure no one expected a literal Redshirt to defeat Khan, and Tom Morello’s Crewman Mitchell had a tough draw going up against Aamin Marritza. There were a couple of surprise upsets as well, though. Amanda Rogers (#10) couldn’t overcome the Horta (#55) despite having all the powers of the Q on her side. And Lee, the social worker from “Paste Tense,” pulled out a victory against a similar god-like being, Lt. Gary Mitchell from “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” For a full list list of characters going home, see the spoiler tag below.
- Trent
- Lenara Kahn
- Tuvix
- Elaan
- Ensign Harper
- Romulan Commander (“Enterprise Incident”)
- Jim Shimoda
- Klim Dokachin
- Antedeian Dignitary
- Gary Mitchell
- Rain Robinson
- Bele
- George Kirk
- Berlinghoff Rasmussen
- The Providers
- Lt. Castillo
- Nuria
- Crewman Mitchell
- Dr Juliana Tainer
- Amanda Rogers
- Admiral Pressman
- Female Q
- Adam
- Armus
- The Clown
- Yelgrun
- Lanel
- Eline
- Minosian Peddler
- Stephen Hawking
- Mendon
- Capt. Ben Maxwell
[collapse]
The Round of 32 begins now. I think there are some good match-ups here. And if you feel that any are one-sided, remember, “An opponent of limited dimensions can often be quite diverting.”