Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 15 – College Championship day eight

Here are today’s contestants as we conclude round two of the College Championship:

Nathaniel, a sophomore at Yale, has taken up curling;

Marshall, a sophomore at U. of Texas – Austin, whose teacher inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda; and

Xiaoke, a sophomore at USC, has a poem about her somewhere on the internet.

Late in DJ, Nathaniel made a potentially critical mistake when he only gave a partial response, which Marshall took advantage of and regained the lead into FJ with $12,200 vs. $11,800 for Nathaniel and $10,200 for Xiaoke.

DD1, $1,000 – THE ROCKY MOUNTAINS – A state capital in the Rockies bears the name of this Native American people once found in the region (Nathaniel lost $800 from his score of $5,600.)

DD2, $2,000 – POETRY – In “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock”, he wrote, “I have measured out my life with coffee spoons” (Marshall won $5,000 on a true DD vs. $5,800 for Nathaniel.)

DD3, $2,000 – THE ELEMENTS WITH STYLE – You’ll have that certain glow with this element discovered in 1669 & named for the way it glows in the dark (Marshall lost $3,000 from his total of $12,400 vs. $10,200 for Nathaniel.)

FJ – PRESIDENTIAL GEOGRAPHY: This Midwest city is the burial place of one 19th century President & was named for a relative of another

Everyone missed FJ and Xiaoke wisely made a modest $2,000 wager, winning with $8,200 when both opponents bet big. Xiaoke will face Tyler and Nibir in the two-day final.

That’s Not Before Our Time (or is it?): Titles of top 20 hits “Party Monster” and “Call Out My Name” didn’t lead the players to The Weeknd.

This day in Trebekistan: We were all very concerned about this, but Alex assured us that Lending Tree is very happy with how the tournament is going.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Cheyenne?

DD2 – Who was T. S. Eliot?

DD3 – What is phosphorus?

FJ – What is Cleveland, Ohio?

