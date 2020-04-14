The Doom-Laden History Thread

Looking over today’s list of events, April 14th is a remarkably grim day in human history. The sinking of the Titanic in 1912 is the most famous, but it has stiff competition from a variety of events, including the assassination of Abraham Lincoln:

To the “Black Sunday” dust storm of 1935, the most famous incident of America’s Dust Bowl:

To the Bombay Docks Explosion of 1944, which killed at least 800 people and destroyed 16 vessels:

To historically bad hailstorms in both Bangladesh (1986) and Australia (1999):

Forget the Ides of March…the Ides of April seem far more doom-laden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...