Musicals Thread (At Home)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

Not surprisingly, there have been quite a few videos created over the last few weeks of various performers singing all sorts of fun Broadway tunes. So, I thought this week we could share some of our favorite videos. I’ve seen all kinds of fun videos featuring everything from Josh Groban singing in his shower to dance lessons from the cast of Aladdin. Also, not musical theatre, but the Metropolitan Opera has been streaming an opera every night for free! Perhaps now is the time to dive into the wonderful world of opera? It’s honestly difficult to choose what to watch because there are so many options! I’m going to share two videos, and I hope you’ll share some too!

First, this is a clip from Stars in the House. Test your Sutton Foster trivia alongside Jonathan Groff (and Sutton!)

Start the video at 1:00:30 to see the triva.

Second, you know I wasn’t going to miss the chance to share a video with Josh Groban singing in his shower.

Of course he keeps the house cold for his dog. Of course. <3

Alright then, what about you? Do you have any fun/entertaining/uplifting videos from the world of musical theatre to share?

