Home and Distance Learning: Week 4

Hello everyone!

This thread is for parents and educators and education – adjacent discussions during this pandemic. I’ll try to post on Monday. ( I am a day late this week.) Here is where we can discuss what’s working, what’s not working, ask for and give advice or just vent.

Optional topic: Graduating high school students, who I’m sure just REALLY appreciate seeing everyone’s senior picture on facebook this week.

I haven’t heard much about any policies regarding credits for graduation and incoming college admissions – I’m curious about any high school students/ educator/ parent experience.

Have at it!

