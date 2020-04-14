Other

Creative Endeavors Is Venturing Out A Little Further

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Pictures from the nearby pond. The Covid-19 pandemic is still keeping me mostly homebound,  but fortunately there is a coastal inlet pond pond nearby. The Pond is almost always full of  wildlife; mostly ducks and waterfowl, but I will often come across all sorts of creatures.

01 Pond02b pond03 Pond04 pond05 pond06 pond07 pond08 Pond09 pond10 Pond11 pond11a pond12 pond13 pond13a pond14 pond15 pond16 pond17 pond17a pond18 pond19 Pomd20 pond21 pond22 pond23 pond24 podn25 pond

 

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?