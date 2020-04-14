Creative Endeavors Is Venturing Out A Little Further

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Pictures from the nearby pond. The Covid-19 pandemic is still keeping me mostly homebound, but fortunately there is a coastal inlet pond pond nearby. The Pond is almost always full of wildlife; mostly ducks and waterfowl, but I will often come across all sorts of creatures.

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

