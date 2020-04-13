Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 16

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 14 Champions:

Spoiler 15 Final Fantasy IX Battle Theme 13 Final Fantasy IX Valla al Flamenco 12 Wild Arms Town Theme 12 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Clock Town Day 3 12 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Song of Healing 10 Xenogears Shevat- The Wind is Calling 10 Gran Turismo Moon Over the Castle 10 SaGa Frontier Last Battle ~Asellus~ 9 Pokemon Red/Blue Vs Champion 9 Um Jammer Lammy Fire Fire (Lammy Version) 9 Banjo-Kazooie Bubblegloop Swamp 9 The Sims Buy Mode 4 9 Panzer Dragoon Saga Sona Mi Areru Ec Sanctitu 8 Ultima Online Title Theme- Stones 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Please, Give Me The Power Of God (MoonDisc Version) 8 Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast) Vamos a Carnaval! Hey, a Lammy track is finally a group champion! Rock’s not dead! [collapse]

Group 15 Champions:

Spoiler 13 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Shop 13 PaRappa the Rapper Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken 12 PaRappa the Rapper Instructor Mooselini’s Car Rap 11 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night The Tragic Prince 11 Einhander Bloody Battle 10 SaGa Frontier II Besessenheit (Obsession) 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Adder Electro (MoonDisc Version) 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Tilt (MoonDisc Version) 9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Staff Roll 9 Final Fantasy VII The Great North Cave 8 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Survive (Omikron Version) 8 Mischief Makers Hurry! 8 Enemy Zero Battle 8 Vagrant Story Minotaur 8 Xenogears The Beginning and the End 8 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2) PaRappa putting up a surprisingly showing, placing 3rd and tied for 1st. Also, I don’t think I’ve called it out yet here but Moon: Remix RPG Adventure is cleaning up, which is doubly impressive since it’s an obscure Japan-only title that most of us had probably not heard of before. [collapse]

Newly added wild cards:

Spoiler We have nearly as many wild cards as champions right now. If that trend holds we could have more songs qualified for the elimination rounds in this tournament than we had songs at all last time. With that in mind I’m going to shift to only showing new additions to the wild card standings, since this list is quickly getting unwieldy. Full standings can always be seen here. 8 Parasite Eve Missing Perspective 7 Half Life Closing/Credits Theme 7 Sonic Adventure Red Hot Skull…for Red Mountain 7 Sonic Adventure Bad Taste Aquarium…for Hot Shelter 7 Space Station Silicon Valley Snow Joke 7 Goldeneye 007 Antenna Cradle 7 Space Station Silicon Valley The Battery Farm 7 Final Fantasy VII Interrupted By Fireworks 7 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Nocturne (Montreux’s Study) 7 DX-Ball 2 Orbital Flower 7 Valkyrie Profile Behave Irrationally 7 The Neverhood Operator Plays a Little Pingpong 7 NiGHTS Into Dreams Gate of Your Dream 7 Valkyrie Profile One Line of Dark, One Line of Light [collapse]

The rest of the group(s):

Spoiler Group 14: 6 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Diamondus 6 Final Fantasy VII Who… Am I? 6 Sonic Adventure Egg Carrier: A Song That Keeps Us on the Move 6 Baldur’s Gate Exploring the Plains 6 Half Life Nuclear Mission Jam 6 Star Ocean: The Second Story Silent the Universe 6 Wipeout Operatique 6 Resident Evil 2 The First Floor [R.P.D.] 5 Breath of Fire III Pure Again ~Staff Roll~ 5 Wipeout Messij 5 Deus Ex NYC Streets 4 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Hotel Gomaden 4 Spyro: Year of the Dragon Sgt. Byrd’s Base 4 Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout Cell’s Theme 4 Daikatana Kick Action 4 Earthworm Jim 3D Happy Pizza 3 Brigandine: Legend of Forsena New Almekia Battle BGM 3 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Gulp’s Overlook 3 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Fight Theme 1 2 Virtua Fighter 3tb Theme of Wolf 2 Crash Bandicoot Pinstripe My beloved Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon continue to get absolutely no love. Group 15: 6 Soul Edge Soul and Sword 6 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Island Atlas 6 Diddy Kong Racing The Secret Tune 6 Rockman & Forte Pirate Man 6 Sonic Adventure Funky Groove Makes U Hot!? (Options) 5 Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout Thank You (Ending Theme) 5 Valkyrie Profile Take a Flight (Opening Movie) 5 Dynasty Warriors 2 Main Theme 5 The Sims Neighborhood 4 4 Soul Edge An Oath of the Sword 4 Bushido Blade Light of the Bitter Orange 4 Resident Evil 2 The Second Floor [R.P.D.] 4 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Emotion 2 (MoonDisc Version) 4 The House of the Dead 2 Magician ~Fight~ 4 The Curse of Monkey Island Sea Cucumber 4 Mischief Makers Revenge 4 Crash Bash El Pogo Loco 4 Spyro The Dragon Lofty Castle 4 Tomb Raider II Main Theme 3 Jet Grind Radio Bout the City 3 Baldur’s Gate Candlekeep Theme 3 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Shrine of Taurus 3 Front Mission 3 Front Line Base 3 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Road To Ruin 3 The Sims Buy Mode 3 3 Shining Force III Scenario 1 Opening 2 Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! Al’s Casino Our taste in jazz is fickle; “Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail!”‘s “Larry Laffer Theme” got 15 votes and easily placed in its group, but two other songs from that OST have gotten just 2 votes apiece. [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific.

