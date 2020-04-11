Cellar Dweller Day Thread

Happy Saturday Avocados!

Cellar Dweller is 1988 horror/fantasy movie.

“A promising career of a horror comic book artist ends in a fiery death when he confronts the carnage of his own imagination in his studio.

Years later, an ardent devotee of the artist’s work becomes a resident in his house, now an art academy, unaware that her imagination has revived the grotesque murderer of the past…and that she may be the next victim.”

I watched this creature feature via Scream Factorys All Night Horror Marathon Volume 2 DVD SET, which was a cheap purchase with some long – lost and quality flicks.

