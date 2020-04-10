The Good Friday Politics Thread

Good morning Politicadoes and associated hangers-on. Welcome to the Friday Politics thread! I think. I don’t actually have any understanding of the days of the week anymore. And I’m not typing this on Friday even if it was Friday anyway. It’s me, Crybaby Boobie, at the top of the thread instead of the bottom. I’ll be your new host, at least until I forget I’m supposed to post it or I get bored.

It’s Good Friday, which means it’s only 3 days until the best holiday of the year, Half Off Easter Candy Sale Day! Just wear a mask when you go out, please.

Go ahead and talk about politics below. Oh, and let’s all give one more round of applause for Regular Potato Chip, who vigilantly put up this thread every Friday more or less since before I got here.

As always, remember everyone here is a person and we’re all on the same team, so let’s play nice, do not threaten violence or other McSquirrelly things. Listen to the mods, and let them know if there’s trouble afoot, or clams achowdering.

