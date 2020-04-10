RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 7 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens played the Snatch Game and walked the runway in Frozen Eleganza, inspired by the Disney Feature Film Broadway musical. Gigi Goode won the challenge as Sophia Maria the Non-Trademarked Robot. Aiden Zhane and Brita landed in the bottom two and lip-synced to “Let it Go” by Idina Menzel Caissie Levy. Brita finally “let go” her animosity towards Aiden, and Aiden sashayed away.

This week, the queens pay homage to the Queen of Pop in Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical and, on the runway, pay homage to Michelle Visage in a Night of One Thousand Michelles. Will they impress special guest judges, supermodel Winnie Harlow and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Let’s find out!

Make sure to stick around for Untucked after the episode!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

