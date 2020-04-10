Job Rants Thread – 4/10/2020 -Working From Home Edition III: Ascencion

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the pandemic total to over 17 million

Not much else more to say this week, is there? Everyone keep your chin up. as best as you can, and keep supporting one-another. The message from last week also stands: in addition to our favorite rant space, consider this a place to touch base with others in finding potential new position, if need be.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if forced to still be out, and a great weekend. And remember: Gym pants are still not work pants.

