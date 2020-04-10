Friday New Music 4/10

Happy Friday, we’ve got some new music. Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound:
— 2KBABY – Pregame Rituals EP
— Across the Swarm – Projections
— Active Child – In Another Life
— ADULT. – Perception is/as/of Deception
— AKA George – Bad For You EP
— Akurion – Come Forth to Me
— Alan Goldsher – Still Sticky
— Ali Holter – Uncomfortable Truths
— Ambar Lucid – Garden of Lucid
— Aska – Firestarter
— ATHNS – The Long Way Home
— Azusa – Loops of Yesterday
— BadGuySwim – Cowards
— Barrens – Penumbra
— Beachtape – Bigger Picture EP
— BENIGHTED – Obscene Repressed
— Bizou – Still Life Burning
— Brant Bjork – Brant Bjork
— Brass Against – Brass Against EP
— Brass Owl – State of Mind
— Brian Dunne – Selling Things
— Buck Curran – No Love Is Sorrow
— The Buttertones – Jazzhound
— Cadet – The Rated Legend
— Calligram – The Eye is the First Circle
— Christine Ott – Chimères (pour Ondes Martenot)
— CIEL – Movement EP
— Cochon Double – Bruxisme
— Connie Han – Iron Starlet
— Conway – Something Wicked
— Cordyceps – Betrayal
— Daniel McCagh – Altered States EP
— Die Another Day – Wild Fire EP
— DJ Python – Mas Amable
— Do Nothing – Zero Dollar Bill EP
— Dool – Summerland
— Drain – California Cursed
— The Dream Syndicate – The Universe Inside
— The Earth Below – Nothing Works Vol 2: Hymns for Useless Gods
— Edoheart – For the Love EP
— Eerie Gaits – Holopaw
— Eliza Gilkyson – 2020
— Ezra Furman – Sex Education OST (Physical Release)
— Fallen Arise – Enigma
— Fearing – Shadow
— Flat Worms – Antarctica
— Gawvi – Heathen
— Gaytheist – How Long Have I Been On Fire?
— Gladiators – Serious Thing (Vinyl Reissue)
— Gomorra – Divine Judgement
— Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life
— HellgardeN – Making Noise, Living Fast
— High Priestess – Casting the Circle
— Jackie Lynn (Haley Fohr of Circuit des Yeux) – Jacqueline
— Jad Fair & Daniel Johnston – It’s Spooky (30th Anniversary Reissue)
— Joe Satriani – Shapeshifiting
— John Anderson – Years
— John Lindahl – Opening Night
— Johnny Craig – Find Your Home EP
— Jono Manson – Silver Moon
— K Camp – K.I.S.S. 5
— Kalbells – Mothertime EP
— Kierra Luv – Take It or Leave It
— Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
— Laurel Halo – Possessed Soundtrack
— Like Rats – Death Monolith
— Local H – Lifers
— Lucky Boy Confusion – Growing Out Of It (Vinyl Reissue)
— Maddie & Tae – The Way It Feels
— Manatee Commune – Crescent Lake EP
— Mass Murder – Extreme Extinction
— Megatherium – GOD
— Mental Disaster – The Repulsive Abomination
— Messer – RE:TURN RE:VISIT RE:MIX
— Metal Church – From the Vault
— Methyl Ethel – Hurts to Laugh EP
— Michelle Mandico – Something New EP
— Midwife – Forever
— Mirrors of Blue – Rush in My Veins
— Molasses Barge – A Grayer Dawn
— Nathan Kalish – Songs for Nobody
— Once And Future – Deleted Scenes
— People Years – Animalism
— Plain White T’s – All That We Needed (15th Anniversary Edition)
— Planeswalker – Perihelion EP
— Pokey LaFarge – Rock Bottom Rhapsody
— Pottery – Welcome to Bobby’s Motel
— RED – Declarationj
— Roedelius – Selbstporträt Wahre Liebe
— Roedelius – Tape Archive Essence 1973-1978
— Romano Nervoso – The Return of the Rocking Dead
— Rosie Carney – i dreamed i was the night EP
— Rotting Out – Ronin
— Sagun – Feathers EP
— Satin Nickel – Shadow of Doubt
— Savak – Rotting Teeth in the Horse’s Mouth
— Shawn Stockman (of Boyz II Men) – Foreword
— The Sleep Eazys (Joe Bonamassa) – Easy to Buy, Hard to Sell
— Sparta – Trust the River
— Spell – Opulent Decay
— Squarepusher – Lamental EP
— Steven Dayvid McKellar (of Civil Twilight) – ETHIO
— The Strokes – The New Abnormal
— Sunwatchers – Oh Yeah?
— Superhorror – Italians Die Better
— Thurlowood – Discontinue Normal Program
— Trace Mountains – Lost in the Country
— Trivial Shields – Levity EP
— Ultimate Fakebook – The Preserving Machine
— Van Dairen – Levee
— Vanessa Skantze – Writhing Treasure Feast
— Various Artists – Penrose Records Vol. 1
— Vasudeva – Generator
— Volkor X – This Is Our Planet Now
— Walking Rumor – Symbiosis
— Warm Digits – Flight of Ideas
— Watkins Family Hour – brother sister
— Wavves – King of the Beach (10th Anniversary Reissue)
— Wayard Dawn – Haven of Lies
— Whitephosphorous – Cruel and Unusual Punishment
— Why Bonnie – Voice Box EP
— Witch Taint – Sons of Midwestern Darkness
— Wolfheart – Wolves of Karelia
— Women of Doom – Women of Doom