Friday New Music 4/10

Happy Friday, we’ve got some new music. Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound:

— 2KBABY – Pregame Rituals EP

— Across the Swarm – Projections

— Active Child – In Another Life

— ADULT. – Perception is/as/of Deception

— AKA George – Bad For You EP

— Akurion – Come Forth to Me

— Alan Goldsher – Still Sticky

— Ali Holter – Uncomfortable Truths

— Ambar Lucid – Garden of Lucid

— Aska – Firestarter

— ATHNS – The Long Way Home

— Azusa – Loops of Yesterday

— BadGuySwim – Cowards

— Barrens – Penumbra

— Beachtape – Bigger Picture EP

— BENIGHTED – Obscene Repressed

— Bizou – Still Life Burning

— Brant Bjork – Brant Bjork

— Brass Against – Brass Against EP

— Brass Owl – State of Mind

— Brian Dunne – Selling Things

— Buck Curran – No Love Is Sorrow

— The Buttertones – Jazzhound

— Cadet – The Rated Legend

— Calligram – The Eye is the First Circle

— Christine Ott – Chimères (pour Ondes Martenot)

— CIEL – Movement EP

— Cochon Double – Bruxisme

— Connie Han – Iron Starlet

— Conway – Something Wicked

— Cordyceps – Betrayal

— Daniel McCagh – Altered States EP

— Die Another Day – Wild Fire EP

— DJ Python – Mas Amable

— Do Nothing – Zero Dollar Bill EP

— Dool – Summerland

— Drain – California Cursed

— The Dream Syndicate – The Universe Inside

— The Earth Below – Nothing Works Vol 2: Hymns for Useless Gods

— Edoheart – For the Love EP

— Eerie Gaits – Holopaw

— Eliza Gilkyson – 2020

— Ezra Furman – Sex Education OST (Physical Release)

— Fallen Arise – Enigma

— Fearing – Shadow

— Flat Worms – Antarctica

— Gawvi – Heathen

— Gaytheist – How Long Have I Been On Fire?

— Gladiators – Serious Thing (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gomorra – Divine Judgement

— Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life

— HellgardeN – Making Noise, Living Fast

— High Priestess – Casting the Circle

— Jackie Lynn (Haley Fohr of Circuit des Yeux) – Jacqueline

— Jad Fair & Daniel Johnston – It’s Spooky (30th Anniversary Reissue)

— Joe Satriani – Shapeshifiting

— John Anderson – Years

— John Lindahl – Opening Night

— Johnny Craig – Find Your Home EP

— Jono Manson – Silver Moon

— K Camp – K.I.S.S. 5

— Kalbells – Mothertime EP

— Kierra Luv – Take It or Leave It

— Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

— Laurel Halo – Possessed Soundtrack

— Like Rats – Death Monolith

— Local H – Lifers

— Lucky Boy Confusion – Growing Out Of It (Vinyl Reissue)

— Maddie & Tae – The Way It Feels

— Manatee Commune – Crescent Lake EP

— Mass Murder – Extreme Extinction

— Megatherium – GOD

— Mental Disaster – The Repulsive Abomination

— Messer – RE:TURN RE:VISIT RE:MIX

— Metal Church – From the Vault

— Methyl Ethel – Hurts to Laugh EP

— Michelle Mandico – Something New EP

— Midwife – Forever

— Mirrors of Blue – Rush in My Veins

— Molasses Barge – A Grayer Dawn

— Nathan Kalish – Songs for Nobody

— Once And Future – Deleted Scenes

— People Years – Animalism

— Plain White T’s – All That We Needed (15th Anniversary Edition)

— Planeswalker – Perihelion EP

— Pokey LaFarge – Rock Bottom Rhapsody

— Pottery – Welcome to Bobby’s Motel

— RED – Declarationj

— Roedelius – Selbstporträt Wahre Liebe

— Roedelius – Tape Archive Essence 1973-1978

— Romano Nervoso – The Return of the Rocking Dead

— Rosie Carney – i dreamed i was the night EP

— Rotting Out – Ronin

— Sagun – Feathers EP

— Satin Nickel – Shadow of Doubt

— Savak – Rotting Teeth in the Horse’s Mouth

— Shawn Stockman (of Boyz II Men) – Foreword

— The Sleep Eazys (Joe Bonamassa) – Easy to Buy, Hard to Sell

— Sparta – Trust the River

— Spell – Opulent Decay

— Squarepusher – Lamental EP

— Steven Dayvid McKellar (of Civil Twilight) – ETHIO

— The Strokes – The New Abnormal

— Sunwatchers – Oh Yeah?

— Superhorror – Italians Die Better

— Thurlowood – Discontinue Normal Program

— Trace Mountains – Lost in the Country

— Trivial Shields – Levity EP

— Ultimate Fakebook – The Preserving Machine

— Van Dairen – Levee

— Vanessa Skantze – Writhing Treasure Feast

— Various Artists – Penrose Records Vol. 1

— Vasudeva – Generator

— Volkor X – This Is Our Planet Now

— Walking Rumor – Symbiosis

— Warm Digits – Flight of Ideas

— Watkins Family Hour – brother sister

— Wavves – King of the Beach (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— Wayard Dawn – Haven of Lies

— Whitephosphorous – Cruel and Unusual Punishment

— Why Bonnie – Voice Box EP

— Witch Taint – Sons of Midwestern Darkness

— Wolfheart – Wolves of Karelia

— Women of Doom – Women of Doom

