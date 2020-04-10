Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 15

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 13 Champions:

Spoiler 15 Super Mario RPG The Road is Full of Dangers 14 Super Mario 64 Slide 13 Final Fantasy VII Shinra Theme 13 Super Smash Bros. Dream Land 12 PaRappa the Rapper Bathroom Rap 11 Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Ripple Field 3 10 Banjo-Kazooie Clanker’s Cavern 10 Banjo-Kazooie Gruntilda’s Lair (Grunty’s Furnace Fun) 10 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Windmill Hut 10 Yoshi’s Story Title & Prologue 9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Rockvale Temple (Inside) 9 Half Life Hard Technology Rock 9 Donkey Kong 64 Angry Aztec 9 Wild Arms 2 Field: The Barren Lands 8 Dark Cloud (JPN) Main Theme 8 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Knights of the Holy Spear Nintendo’s main man hasn’t been able to bring home the gold yet, but after turning to the dark powers of the JRPG he’s been putting up lots of impressive results in group play. Legend has it that if a Super Mario RPG song wins this Geno will be one of the wave 2 DLC characters. [collapse]

Wild Card Standings:

Spoiler “Open Your Heart” managed to squeak in there. Don’t know why more of you don’t appreciate a classic of rock music but you’ll have another chance to see the error of your ways. 12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror 11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle 11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) 11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories 11 Koudelka Dead 11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia 11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme 11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits 10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme 10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon 10 Zill O’ll Fierce Battle 10 Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle 10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis 10 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme 10 Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis 10 Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War 10 Mega Man 8 Stage Select 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer 10 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man 10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) 10 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety 10 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Carrotus 10 Starcraft Terran Theme 2 10 MegaMan X4 Opening Stage – Zero 10 Chrono Cross Home Village Arni 10 SaGa Frontier II Feldschlacht III (Battle 3) 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version) 10 Bomberman Hero Redial 10 Final Fantasy VII On That Day Five Years Ago 10 Final Fantasy VII A Full Scale Attack 10 Revelations: Persona Velvet Room 10 Jet Grind Radio Yellow Bream 10 PaRappa the Rapper Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi 10 Daikatana Ice Passages Medley 9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks 9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) 9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 Descent 2 Cold Reality 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 9 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother 9 Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 Shenmue A New Departure 9 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You? 9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene 9 MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code 9 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Oath 9 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia 9 Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon) 9 Ultima Online Minoc 9 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme 9 Banjo-Tooie Mr. Patch 9 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 Skies of Arcadia Black Pirates’ Theme 9 Blade Runner (1997) Blues 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Someday 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death 9 Quest for Glory IV Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 9 Grandia New Parm City 9 Final Fantasy IX Chamber Of A Thousand Faces 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme 9 Diablo II Sanctuary 9 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win 9 Command and Conquer: Red Alert Hell March 9 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest 9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple 9 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Something in the Air (Omikron Version) 9 Diddy Kong Racing Pirate Lagoon 9 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu 9 The Curse of Monkey Island Captain Rottingham 9 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers #X 9 Sonic R Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals) 9 The Curse of Monkey Island The Barbery Coast 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star 9 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle 9 Suikoden II The Chase 9 Dragon Warrior VII Fishbel Town 9 Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (PaRappa Version) 9 Wipeout 3 Know Where to Run 9 Banjo-Kazooie Rusty Bucket Bay 9 Descent 2 Crush 9 The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme 9 Mischief Makers Volcanic 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Quiet Curves 9 Banjo-Tooie Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) 9 Icewind Dale Icewind Dale Theme 9 Star Ocean What Should Be 9 Afterlife (LucasArts) Four Surfers of the Apocalypso 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Song Of Silver Tsumugi Threads (MoonDisc Version) 9 Marvel vs Capcom Captain America’s Theme 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Silhouette Dance 8 Front Mission 3 Assault 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Floating 8 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Colony 8 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Main Theme 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version) 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen 8 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Aurora Stone 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story Field of Expel 8 Wing Commander: Prophecy Track 8 8 Deus Ex UNATCO 8 Unreal Gold Interlude II 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Bog 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version) 8 Duke Nukem 3D Main Theme (Grabbag) 8 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version) 8 Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon I am Impact 8 Forsaken (PC) Gargantuan 8 Wipeout 2097 Body in Motion 8 Super Smash Bros. Opening 8 Shining Force III A Distant Journey 8 Diablo II Desert 8 SaGa Frontier II Vorspiel (Main Menu) 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Amphibian Paradise 8 Marvel vs Capcom Roll’s Theme 8 Destruction Derby 2 Track 10 (Little Pig) 8 Star Fox 64 Venom 8 Soul Edge Asian Dawn 8 Einhander Factory 8 Um Jammer Lammy Keep Your Head Up! 8 Shenmue Shenhua (Original Version) 8 Wipeout Cairodrome 8 Soul Calibur Sweet Illusion 8 Um Jammer Lammy Fright Flight (Lammy Version) 8 Fallout 2 Dream Town 8 Extreme-G Devil Speed Unborn 8 Xenogears Wings 8 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Ikana Valley 8 Silent Hill Until Death 8 Xenogears Shattering Egg of Dreams 8 Escape from Monkey Island Scumm Bar (Main) 8 SaGa Frontier Battle #5 8 Diablo II Rogue Encampment 8 Radical Dreamers Epilogue ~ Dream Shore (3) 8 Baldur’s Gate Main Theme 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story Stab the Sword of Justice 8 Silent Hill Esperándote (“Waiting for You”) 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Face (MoonDisc Version) 8 Deus Ex Enemy Within 8 Interstate ’76 Interstate ’76 Theme 8 MegaMan X5 Izzy Glow 8 Brave Fencer Musashi Burning Lava and Twisting Steel 7 Blade Runner (1997) Game Intro 7 Koudelka Requiem 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version) 7 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Save Room Theme 7 Star Fox 64 Katina 7 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Tiny 7 Descent 2 Robot Jungle 7 Christmas NiGHTS Dream Bells ~Christmas NiGHTS Event~ 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Eikichi’s Theme 7 Wipeout 2097 Tin There 7 Vagrant Story Ogre 7 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Torture Room 7 Harvester Lodge 1 7 Escape from Monkey Island A Life of Endless Puzzles 7 Glover Atlantis Realm, Level 3 7 Um Jammer Lammy Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version) 7 Radical Dreamers Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1) 7 Harvester Grave 7 The Neverhood Southern Front Porch Whistler 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Falling Off The Cliff 7 Crash Team Racing Boss Race 7 Mega Man 8 Astro Man 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Passing Out 7 Skies of Arcadia Valua City 7 Tomb Raider II Lara Plays in the Snow 7 Titanic: Adventure Out of Time C-Deck 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Stan Returns 7 Die Hard Trilogy Harlem 7 MegaMan Legends Apple Market 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kazunoha Detective Office 7 Wing Commander: Prophecy Main Theme 7 Starcraft Terran Theme 4 7 MegaMan Legends The Flutter 7 Fallout Radiation Storm 7 Soul Calibur Worth Dying For 7 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Spunky 7 Metal Gear Solid Cavern 7 Rocket: Robot on Wheels Whoopie World Main 7 Blade Runner (1997) Love Theme 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Goodbye, Pistol (MoonDisc Version) 7 Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh Rage 7 Vandal Hearts Burning Sorrow 7 Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon 7 Valkyrie Profile Until You See the Gathering Darkness in the Nightmare 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Maya’s Theme 7 Marvel vs Capcom War Machine’s Theme 7 Rockman & Forte Tengu Man 7 Xenogears Dazil, City of Burning Sands 7 Tekken 2 Quiet Interim Report 7 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Theme of Black Knight 7 Xenogears Fuse 7 Omikron: The Nomad Soul New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version) 7 System Shock 2 Ops 2 7 Diablo II Wilderness 7 Goldeneye 007 Military Intelligence Archives 7 Final Fantasy IX Limited Time 7 Star Fox 64 Starwolf Theme 7 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Menu 7 Enemy Zero Invisible Enemy 7 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Thru 7 The Pandora Directive Tex’s Lament (Closing Credits) 7 Sonic Adventure Open Your Heart [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler 6 Enemy Zero Digital Complex 6 Front Mission 3 The Bar 6 Policenauts (PSX) End of the Dark 6 Um Jammer Lammy Vital Idol – Taste of Teriyaki (PaRappa Version) 6 Outlaws Outlaws Main Theme 6 Afterlife (LucasArts) Track 2 6 Wipeout Cardinal Dancer 6 Goldeneye 007 Soviet Missile Silo 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Affection For Beauty (MoonDisc Version) 5 Panzer Dragoon Saga Town of Zoah 5 King’s Quest: Mask of Eternity Sylph 5 Theme Hospital On the Mend 5 Sonic Adventure Unbound 5 Sonic Adventure Sand Hill 5 Dragon Warrior VII Sailing Theme 5 Sonic Adventure It Doesn’t Matter…Theme of “Sonic The Hedgehog” 5 Sonic Adventure Boss: CHAOS – ver.0,2,4 5 Space Station Silicon Valley Honeymoon Lagoon 4 Skies of Arcadia Credits 3 Theme Hospital Atlantis 3 Master of Orion II: Battle at Antares Battle Theme 1 3 Baldur’s Gate Cloakwood Forest 2 Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! Peter Pursur 0.6 Wipeout 2097 Dust Up Beats [DISQUALIFIED] Our first disqualification. This version of “Dust Up Beats” is a different arrangement than the most commonly found album cut, but it originates from a very obscure early printing of The Chemical Brothers’ 1994 EP “My Mercury Mouth”. Legend* has it that only 50 copies with this version were ever printed. Unfortunately, these 50 are enough to show that the Wipeout 2097 version of the song is not in any way unique to games. *(a forum post) [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 16 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific.

