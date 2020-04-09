The Avocado’s Favorite Film Director -Nominations

“The directing of a picture involves coming out of your individual loneliness and taking a controlling part in putting together a small world.” – John Huston

Well, it’s finally happened. I have given in to my base list-making instincts and am hosting my first Avocado tournament. I’ve decided to start with something small, niche, and uncontroversial: who is the Avocado’s favorite film director?

What? What’d I say?

Ah yes, the film director. Cinema is a medium dependent on the work of a countless, talented craftspeople from the stars to the caterers. But it is the director who must pull it all together and often impart a singular vision, empowering everyone to do their best while getting across a fundamental truth about the human condition. For some, it might be the ultimate dream job we’re working towards. Others may prefer to admire their work from afar. However, I know all of us have been touched by their final products to expand our imaginations and empathy.

But who’s our favorite, eh? Eh? Eh?

I say we find out in a basketball-style-type bracket!

NOMINATION RULES

1.) A person must be a credited director on at least one approx. 60 minute theatrically released feature film

2.) The Méliès Exception: Short directors whose careers ended before approx. 1915 are also eligible

I think the above rules are pretty fair (partially because I just made them). Part of me is stung by the exclusion of filmmakers such as Walt Disney, but I think the more specificity the better for this. Besides, there will be future more specific tournaments I’m sure.

You may nominate and vote below for any qualifying director for any reason you wish. I imagine most of us will be going off their body of work (which can also include their shorts, uncredited co-directed movies, TV movies, etc.), but you can use any argument you’d prefer to explain your vote.

That said, I do want to urge caution. Many notable directors were capable of doing great work while being horrible human beings. Feel free to vote for directors you consider effective artists, but let’s all honor the spirit of the site and have respectful conversations if people bring up any moral considerations. Along similar lines, I couldn’t come up with a way to ensure an even distribution of representation in the nominees but by the same token, I’m curious to see what our community will naturally come up with.

Nominations will be open until 4:00 PM EST on April 12th with the first round of the top 64 (or 128, if there’s a crazy amount of interest and ties) following about 8 to 10 hours later.

And…Lights…Camera…ACTION!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...