Let’s see if this is fun to follow – Charli XCX has announced she is making a new, collaborative album in quarantine. Soliciting input from fans and looping fans into song notes and zoom calls w/ details.

Will the album happen? Will it be good? Gonna try and use this space to track updates! Have fun, Charli XCX is one of the bests so it should be a good time no matter what

