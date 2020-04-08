Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 8, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Spring is here, and with it comes a new anime season. Rejoice! Surprising literally no one, I am featuring my beloved Fruits Basket this week because the second season officially started this Monday. I simply cannot adequately express how excited I am for this wonderful story to finally, completely, be brought to life in an anime. While I will always have a place in my heart for the original anime, the manga is so beautiful and special that I always lamented the fact that the anime ended so abruptly. I wanted the story to be shared with as many people as possible, but I knew that asking a person to commit to reading an entire manga is tough. But now, with the new anime, the world can easily experience the joys of Fruits Basket! Hooray!

I could easily write a lengthy essay all about why I am such a big fan of this series, but this is neither the time nor the place. Instead, I’ll leave you with some words from the creator and a video of the beautifully stunning closing theme for the new season.

To tell the truth, even though I wrote the original story, there are often details that I’ve forgotten (It has been more than ten years since I completed the series). That’s why I’m brought to tears when confirming the scenario, and I wonder, “Who wrote such a painful story? It was me.” This keeps happening, so I think I might dehydrate myself from fluid loss if I watch with the addition of video, voices, and music. I’m a little worried about that. The characters in the second season have lost their way, but it’s because they are lost that they can make the most out of it and struggle to search for the right path. I hope everyone will watch over them until they find their way. It would give me the utmost joy if everyone will love them as they search. I look forward to watching as a viewer myself. — Natsuki Takaya, creator of Fruits Basket

Yes, it will, Tohru. And that someone is me.

Stunning! Although my heart breaks a little seeing Kyo separated from the group. My dear, precious Kyo, don’t be sad. I’ll always be a loyal member of the Year of the Cat Fan Club!

Alright, enough about me…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...