The Marion Stokes Project Day Thread (April 8)

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project is a documentary film directed by Matt Wolf which tells the fascinating story of the activist Marion Stokes who secretly recorded television 24 hours a day for thirty years.

“It started in 1979 with the Iranian Hostage Crisis at the dawn of the twenty-four hour news cycle. It ended on December 14, 2012 while the Sandy Hook massacre played on television as Marion passed away. In between, Marion recorded on 70,000 VHS tapes, capturing revolutions, lies, wars, triumphs, catastrophes, bloopers, talk shows, and commercials that tell us who we were, and show how television shaped the world of today.”

“This is a mystery in the form of a time capsule. It’s about a radical Communist activist, who became a fabulously wealthy recluse archivist. Her work was crazy but it was also genius, and she would pay a profound price for dedicating her life to this visionary and maddening project.”

The film was released in America last year and is now available to purchase on all the streaming sites. It was finally to be released here in the UK this month, but has been postponed. I made today’s thread about it because the UK distributor, Violet Pictures, is going to be screening it online today at 7:30pm GMT. I’ve been looking forward to this film for what seems like forever!

Stay safe, stay indoors, and have a good day, everyone.

