Comic Book Chat – Seminal Graphic Novels

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion- Seminal Graphic Novels

I just finished Doomsday Clock Part One and it got me thinking of those graphic novels that are stepping stones into the world of comic books and that had an impact on the world over.

Tell us a graphic novel that had a profound impact on you and how it changed your life.

Please share your recommendations in the comments section below.

Please take time to check out the other comic book related threads at the Avocado.

