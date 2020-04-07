The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Worn Out, Man

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

Getting slowly used to this new normal we’re all in, and I was trying to make the best of it creatively, but, strangely enough for someone who’s technically furloughed at his job (my first ever state unemployment credit showed up in my account yesterday and to say it was a weird feeling is understating things wildly), I’ve worked the past four days at very full shifts, and am more than a little worn out, certainly too much to cobble together any interesting thoughts or discussion prompts, not that I’ve been too great at that lately anyhow.

That said, other people’s work has been filling the void of solace; I’ve been regularly checking out the New York Metropolitan Opera’s livestreams for at least the past week (including Wagner’s full Ring Cycle, which I don’t think I’ve ever seen all the way through, even if I’ve listened to it), a co-worker’s putting together a plucky little pulp magazine in which he wants to put my work, possibly for the next issue, and I’ve been getting sucked back into the greatness of early Chicago, whose musical history I’d never really explored. “Saturday in the Park” was one of my favorite childhood songs, and going earlier than ’72, I’m increasingly in awe of Terry Kath’s guitar prowess (their live performances on YouTube are recommended, especially those at Tanglewood in 1970). The header image is the classic gang, with Kath center and top.

How’s your work going? Any other artists past or present inspiring you lately?

